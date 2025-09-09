Punjab floods: Akal Takht jathedar calls meeting of Sikh organisations on Sept 13

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has called a special meeting of Sikh organisations and NGOs serving flood victims with relief tasks at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head office on September 13. Volunteers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) distributing food in flood-hit Ajnala in Amritsar disrict on September 5. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In a statement, the jathedar said that Punjab is passing through a grave flood situation. “In this difficult time, Sikh organisations, institutions, groups, personalities, Punjabi actors, and artistes have played an admirable role in providing immediate relief to the people of the state. This service is commendable, and it has sent a positive message of Punjab’s spirit of Chardi Kala (ever-rising spirit), nurtured under the name of the Sikh Gurus, across the country and the world,” he said.

He said though Punjabis and well-wishers have rendered massive service during the ongoing relief operations, there is now a pressing need for all organisations engaged in relief to work in an organised and effective manner.

“Relief material must be distributed in a planned way, and long-term service must continue so that the donations and contributions (dasvandh) of supporters are not wasted or misused. Since the floods have caused large-scale damage to houses, lives, property, livestock, crops, and land across Punjab, it is essential that policy-based long-term relief services are provided, especially for the resettlement of affected people, as well as for the revival of education, healthcare, agriculture, and animal husbandry,” he said.

He emphasized that a serious investigation into the causes of these recurring floods in Punjab is also crucial so that the people of the state can remain aware and prepared.

Akal Takht secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said the meeting has been convened at the SGPC headquarters at noon on September 13. He requested each organisation to send only one representative so that relief work could continue smoothly and in a coordinated manner.