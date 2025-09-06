Punjab floods: Breather for Ferozepur, Fazilka villages as Harike release drops

The discharge from Harike Headworks dropped from 3,05,000 cusecs on Thursday evening to 2,75,000 cusecs by Friday evening, offering slight relief to thousands battling floodwaters in the submerged villages of Ferozepur and Fazilka. Villagers trying to strengthen an embankment in Fazilka on Friday. (HT)

Earlier on Thursday, the discharge had peaked at 3,30,667 cusecs, mounting worries across the 102 villages affected in Ferozepur and 79 in Fazilka. But by Friday evening, the water level receded by 1 to 1.5 feet.

A central government team comprising Sudeep Dutta, under secretary, ministry of rural development; Lakshman Ram Buldak, director, agriculture; Prakash Chand, deputy director, ministry of jal shakti; and RK Tiwari, central electricity authority, ministry of power, visited flood-hit areas of Ferozepur.

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, the team inspected Hussainiwala Headworks and nearby villages. Army officials briefed them on the damage to military infrastructure, with restoration estimates to be sent to the Centre. The delegation also interacted with displaced residents at relief camps.

In Fazilka, the district administration, supported by social service organisations and villagers, is intensifying relief and rescue operations. With rainfall subsiding in catchment regions, officials anticipate a gradual decline in water levels, though rivers remain swollen.

Deputy commissioner Amarpreeet Kaur Sandhu said embankments were being reinforced with sandbags and earth at vulnerable points, with villagers’ active participation. Essential supplies, including ration and clean drinking water, are being delivered, while eight relief centres provide food and medical aid.

AAP’s chief whip Baljinder Kaur also visited Fazilka, inspecting the relief camp at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), where aid materials are collected and dispatched to affected villages.

