Punjab for ban on 10 agro-chemicals for basmati
The agriculture department, Punjab, has proposed to ban 10 compounds of agro-chemicals (pesticides, insecticides, and weedicides) farmers normally spray over premium aromatic basmati paddy so as to avoid rejection in the international market.
Punjab’s basmati has acceptability in foreign countries, including North America, Europe and the Middle East, for its special aroma and long grain. The state contributes to almost 40% of India’s ₹40,000 crore basmati exports.
However, owing to the rejection of some consignments in the past years due to traces of agro-chemical which includes tricyclazole and carbendazim, the state department, farmers and exporters are wary of its excessive usage.
Apart from the two compounds, other agro-chemicals placed on the ban list are acephate, buprofezin, chlorpyrifos, methamidophos, propiconazole, thiamethoxam, profenofos and isoprothiolane. “We have made a case and sent it to the government for a ban,” said a senior officer of the agriculture directorate.
As per the Centre’s Insecticide Act, 1968, a state government can impose a ban for 60 days which is automatically revoked after that and a permanent ban is the prerogative of the Centre’s ministry of fertiliser. “In case of need, we may extend the ban for 60 more days,” added the officer.
The sowing of basmati is expected to begin in late June and early July (to be harvested in October-November) and the state department and the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, are expected to issue an advisory over the usage of alternative compounds to fight unwanted weeds, pests and insects attacking the crop.
According to Ashok Sethi, director, basmati exporters association, the ban on agro-chemicals would also help farmers save at least ₹300 crore. “If we take corrective steps, it makes a good impact on the importers as they become more acceptable to our produce and offer better prices,” he added.
Increase in prices expected
Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the basmati prices are expected to shoot up in the coming season. Last season (2021), it was sold between ₹3,000 and 4,000 per quintal and before that in 2020, due to the price crash, it was sold at the minimum support price offered on the coarse variety paddy given in the public distribution system (PDS).
Target to bring 6 lakh hectares under basmati cultivation
The state agriculture directorate has set a target of 6 lakh hectares under basmati cultivation against last season’s area of 4.85 lakh hectares. Paddy in the state is sown over 30 lakh hectares (at least 74 lakh acres) out of which the state agriculture department has fixed a target to sow paddy by direct seeding method (DSR) over 12 lakh hectares and coarse variety paddy for sale under the MSP for PDS also over 12 lakh hectares.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics