Punjab: Former DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed
In a major setback to former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, a Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the case pertaining to the alleged use of tainted money to buy a house in Chandigarh. Dismissing his plea, the court asked Saini to cooperate with police.
The Punjab Police had alleged in court that Saini was not cooperating in the investigation regarding his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Saini is neither giving any documents of that house nor is answering the questions, it was alleged, while seeking cancellation of his bail plea and permission to arrest him.
Even as the defence submitted an affidavit, claiming it was the house agreement, the state counsel demanded all the documents pertaining to the property.
The case against Saini was probed by the state vigilance department, after which the department had filed an application in court seeking attachment of the property. The vigilance alleged that the property was obtained with proceeds of crime and tainted money.
-
Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards. The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
-
Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather. Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said. The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics