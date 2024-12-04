Punjab: Four cops injured in attack during raid, 11 arrested

Jalandhar :Four policemen suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by a mob during a raid to arrest a criminal in Phillaur. Four policemen suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by a mob during a raid to arrest a criminal in Phillaur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the raid, which was part of a special operation against hardened criminals and drug traffickers, was carried out by Phillaur police.

“The search was conducted following a tip-off regarding presence of wanted accused Vijay Masih at his residence. When cops reached his residence, they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Masih’s relatives and aides. Masih sustained injuries in an attempt to flee by jumping from the roof of the building. Four policemen were also injured in the attack by his relatives and associates,” Khakh said.

Police teams managed to overpower the mob and arrested 11 persons, including Masih and eight women. Police also confiscated rods and kirpans used in the attack.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 121(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant), 324(4) (mischief) and 191(3) (rioting) of the BNS has been registered at the Phillaur police station.

Khakh added that accused Vijay Masih is a habitual offender with 20 cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons, illicit liquor trafficking and numerous NDPS Act violations.