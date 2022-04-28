Punjab fully prepared to tackle Covid surge: CM
Chandigarh : Punjab chef minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state was fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.
Participating in the virtual meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wake of the rise in Covid 19 cases, Mann said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave of the pandemic.
He said the situation was under control in Punjab and there is no dearth of resources to provide best health services to the people of the state, according to an official statement. The CM further said that the medical and paramedical staff of the state, who are the real corona warriors, are better equipped to face any rise in cases of the Covid pandemic.
The CM said 97% of the state’s population had already got the first dose of Covid vaccine while 76% had been administered both the doses. Besides, 5.11 lakh people have also got the booster dose. He added.
He said at present, there are only 176 active cases in the state and on an average, 25 new coronavirus cases are coming up daily. He said the state government is duty bound to make all necessary arrangements to prevent possible next wave of Covid-19.
Regular monitoring of the Covid situation is being done by the state government, he said. Mann said a sufficient number of beds are available and the state is adequately prepared for any surge in the number of cases.
The CM said there are 1,236 beds in Government Medical College, Amritsar, 1,450 in Government Medical College, Patiala, and 1,025 in Government Medical College, Faridkot. He said 360, 560 and 400 oxygen beds are available at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot, respectively.
There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.
Punjab logs 37 new Covid cases
Punjab on Wednesday reported 37 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,59,512, according to a medical bulletin.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the state in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the death toll stands at 17,748.
The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.36%.
Punjab witnessed 420 cases of COVID-19 with four deaths in April so far, it said.
There were 172 active cases in the state, it said.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported nine followed by five in Hoshiarpur and three each in Jalandhar, Patiala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said.
Forty-two patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 7,41,592, the bulletin said.
