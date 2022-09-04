Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case

The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery.

The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. He had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Passport Act at the time.

The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.

Also a prime accused in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Bhagwanpuria has further been accused of arranging fake passport for Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi — which he used to escape abroad a month before Moose Wala’s murder on May 29.

Police sources said the travel agent who helped the accused in getting the passport has also been nominated.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Jalandhar police took transit remand of Bhagwanpuria for questioning him in an Arms Act case dating back to 2014 and produced him in the Jalandhar district court, which has sent him to police remand for nine days.