9 IAS officers given additional charge as DCs in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday gave additional charge of deputy commissioners (DCs) of eight districts, who are on mid-term career training, to nine other Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. Sandeep Rishi, who is commissioner municipal corporation, Amritsar will hold the charge DC Tarn Taran in the absence of Baldeep Kaur. (Representational Photo)

DC Faridkot, Vineet Kumar has been given the additional charge as DC Fazilka, with additional charge as commissioner municipal corporation Abohar. Senu Duggal held these charges earlier.

ADC (general) Bathinda, Palavi, will look after the charge of DC Bathinda in the absence of Showkat Parray.

Deepshikha Sharma, chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority has been given the charge as DC Jalandhar as the incumbent officer Vishesh Sarangal is on training.

Aditya Uppal, commissioner, Municipal Corportion Patiala will hold the charge as DC patiala in the absence of Sakshi Swahney.

Amandeep Kaur, director, state transport has been given charge as DC Ropar in the place of Preeti Yadav.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Bathinda, Rahul has been given charge as DC Muktsar in place of Ruhee Dugg.

Varjeet Walia ADC (rural development) Sangrur has been given additional charge as DC Sangrur in place of Jitendra Jorwal and T Benith ADC (rural development) Mansa has been given charge of DC Mansa replacing Rishi Pal Singh.