Punjab government employees burning stubble to feel the heat

Land-owning employees of the Punjab government who are found burning paddy stubble are set to face stringent action, including negative marks in the annual confidential report (ACR), chargesheet, disciplinary action and even stalling of increments.

The Punjab government’s decision to this effect comes at a time when the state is struggling to keep a check on farm fire cases.

As per information, a total of 30.84 lakh hectares (75.5 lakh acres) is under paddy cultivation this season, of which 10% of the land is owned by government employees and officials.

An order issued by the government reads, “Employees who are also engaged in agriculture should make sure that the crop residue is not set ablaze in their farm.”

Such orders were issued in 2018 as well, but not implemented. However, this time, sources say, the state personnel department is “serious” about implementing it.

Govt keeping a hawk’s eye

Sources said that officials are closely monitoring the situation in each district, and location coordinates and ownership details of land are being matched to nab the culprits.

If any government employee is found indulging in stubble burning, they may face action, including negative marks in the annual confidential report (ACR), a chargesheet, a disciplinary action or stop of increments.

The human resource management system (HRMS) of the state government has property details of all employees, which would be matched with the web application developed by the state pollution control board that records details of every stubble fire incident, an official revealed.

“There is a mechanism in place to know who owns a particular piece of land and who is tilling it. The government orders are very clear as it wants to curb fire incidents,” said secretary personnel, Rajat Agarwal.

4,598 farm fires so far

The Centre, National Green Tribunal and Commission for Air Quality Monitoring are pushing the state government to take penal action against the defaulters.

So far, a total of 4,598 incidents of stubble fires have been reported since September 15 when the state remote sensing centre started recording the fire incidents. On Sunday, 902 farm fire cases were recorded.

The order adds that that it is the responsibility of government employees to educate farmers against burning of stubble and in case they come across any stubble fire case, it should be reported to the appropriate agency for action.

Paddy procurement, total arrivals touch 67.9 lakh tonnes

On Sunday, 6.3 lakh tonnes of freshly harvested paddy arrived in the mandis of the state which took the total to 67.9 lakh tonnes. As per the figures released by the state food and civil supplies department, 66 lakh tonnes paddy has been procured. So far ₹7,267 crore has been released to the farmers as crop payment.

