Punjab government hikes minimum wages of construction workers

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST

A decision to this effect was taken by CM Bhagwant Mann while chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

Representational image. (Bloomberg)
ByHT Correspondent

Ahead of Diwali, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday approved a hike in the minimum wages for construction and unskilled labour by 715 per month.

A decision to this effect was taken by the CM while chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board here today.

The CM said that the minimum wages of unskilled workers have been hiked to 9,907 from the existing 9,192, whereas that of semi-skilled have been enhanced to 10,687 from 9,972.

Likewise, the CM said that the wages of skilled workers have been increased to 11,584 from 10,869 and that of highly skilled workers have been hiked to 12,616 from 11,901.

In another decision, the CM also gave a nod for a drive to register workers with the board. He said that currently 5.30 lakh workers have been registered with the board, which needs to be enhanced up to a minimum of 15 lakh. He asked the board to intensify the campaign by sending teams to villages, towns, labour chowks and construction sites.

Taking a leap forward towards smart governance by the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the CM also launched a new mobile app named the ‘Punjab Kirti Sahayak app’.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
