Punjab government hikes minimum wages of construction workers

Ahead of Diwali, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday approved a hike in the minimum wages for construction and unskilled labour by ₹715 per month.

A decision to this effect was taken by the CM while chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board here today.

The CM said that the minimum wages of unskilled workers have been hiked to ₹9,907 from the existing ₹9,192, whereas that of semi-skilled have been enhanced to ₹10,687 from ₹9,972.

Likewise, the CM said that the wages of skilled workers have been increased to ₹11,584 from ₹10,869 and that of highly skilled workers have been hiked to ₹12,616 from ₹11,901.

In another decision, the CM also gave a nod for a drive to register workers with the board. He said that currently 5.30 lakh workers have been registered with the board, which needs to be enhanced up to a minimum of 15 lakh. He asked the board to intensify the campaign by sending teams to villages, towns, labour chowks and construction sites.

Taking a leap forward towards smart governance by the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the CM also launched a new mobile app named the ‘Punjab Kirti Sahayak app’.