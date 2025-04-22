Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab government mulling over merging small depts with similar functions, says minister Harpal Cheema

ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
Apr 22, 2025 09:42 AM IST

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was doing its best to resurrect the state economy which was left bleeding by the previous governments. He, however, reiterated that freebies like free electricity to consumers would continue.

As part of its austerity drive to cut unnecessary expenses, the Punjab government is mulling to merge small departments, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said here on Monday.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema (HT File)
Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in the district administrative complex, Cheema said that irrelevant departments would be closed and the staff would be readjusted to cut expenses.

“Merging departments of similar functions is on the government’s ‘to-do list’, Cheema added.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was doing its best to resurrect the state economy which was left bleeding by the previous governments. He, however, reiterated that freebies like free electricity to consumers would continue.

“Our focus is on plugging loopholes in the tax net and we have collaborated with IIT, Hyderabad, to collect data on tax evasion. State’s total revenue collection in the 2042-25 fiscal stood at 42,289 crore, which was the result of the successful implementation of excise and taxation policies”, he said.

Responding to state Congress leaders’ allegations, Cheema denied that the government had given any monthly targets of raids to the excise and GST officials.

“The government’s only directive was to prevent tax evasion. Whosoever is found guilty of tax evasion would be tried under the prescribed taxation norms”, he added.

Replying to another query, he said the government was in the process of settling outstanding payments of the 6th Pay Commission beneficiaries. A package of 14,191 crore was being disbursed among the employees and the pensioners, he added.

Cheema, who is also the head of the cabinet sub-committee on ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs), claimed that Punjab was on the path of becoming the first drug-free state.

He said drugs flowed freely in the 10-year rule of the SAD-BJP government and subsequent Congress government also failed to check it.

“The AAP government was working relentlessly to erase the menace, Cheema said lauding the Hoshiarpur district administration for its pro-active drive against the drug peddlers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab government mulling over merging small depts with similar functions, says minister Harpal Cheema
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On