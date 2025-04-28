Punjab government notifies pension revision for teaching faculty

The Punjab government has approved the revision of pension and family pension for teachers and other teaching faculty who retired before January 1, 2016, from government colleges/universities by the 7th UGC Pay Scales. Punjab higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the revised pension will benefit approximately 500 retired teaching professionals, including 400 pensioners and 100 family pensioners, amounting to ₹ 38.99 crore.

The revision will be effective from January 1, 2016, and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Punjab higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the revised pension will benefit approximately 500 retired teaching professionals, including 400 pensioners and 100 family pensioners, amounting to ₹38.99 crore.

Bains said that the revised pension will be paid to the pensioners who retired before January 1, 2016. “The arrears of the revised pension from October 1, 2022, to January 2025 will be disbursed in four equal quarterly instalments,” he said, adding that the payment will be made in accordance with the guidelines issued in the finance department’s letter issued on April 7, 2025.

He said that under this scheme, the pension will be calculated as 50% of the notional pay fixed as of January 1, 2016, and the family pension will be 30% of the same notional pay.