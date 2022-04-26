Punjab government to form fair, transparent excise policy: Harpal Cheema
Excise and taxation minister, Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will form a fair and transparent excise policy after considering the suggestions given by the stakeholders for the smooth functioning of the state.
Cheema said the present government has been formed to eradicate corruption. He said there will be zero tolerance for any unscrupulous activities, adding that liquor, which is being smuggled from neighbouring states will be dealt with strictly.
Chairing a meeting with the stakeholders of all distilleries of the state here on Monday, the minister invited suggestions from all stakeholders regarding the upcoming excise policy to be formulated shortly.
According to the usual practice, the policy for the upcoming financial year is declared in February and implemented from April 1, but it has been delayed this year due to the formation of a new government in Punjab.
On the occasion, the stakeholders/ representatives of the distilleries gave their suggestions and proposals for the policy.
Bhullar meets transporters
Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday met private bus operators and assured them that their genuine demands will be considered sympathetically.
The minister told the delegation that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has accorded extra three months without any penalty for transporters to pay motor taxes and arrears.
The cabinet minister said that the state carriage tax had already been reduced and now the transport operators who had failed to pay the tax have been given much needed succour by the government under the amnesty scheme. On the demand of waiver of 10% social security cess on vehicle tax, the minister said the matter was with the finance department and he would approach it in this regard.
-
Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics. In a press statement, Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.
-
Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab
Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state. The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).
-
₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre hangs fire
The much-hyped PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur hangs fire though it was approved in 2013 by the UPA-II government to boost modernised healthcare facilities in the border region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ₹500-crore PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur on January 5, but the PM had to return due to the farmers' protest.
-
Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants. The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
