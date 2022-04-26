Punjab government to form fair, transparent excise policy: Harpal Cheema

Excise and taxation minister, Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will form a fair and transparent excise policy after considering the suggestions given by the stakeholders for the smooth functioning of the state.

Cheema said the present government has been formed to eradicate corruption. He said there will be zero tolerance for any unscrupulous activities, adding that liquor, which is being smuggled from neighbouring states will be dealt with strictly.

Chairing a meeting with the stakeholders of all distilleries of the state here on Monday, the minister invited suggestions from all stakeholders regarding the upcoming excise policy to be formulated shortly.

According to the usual practice, the policy for the upcoming financial year is declared in February and implemented from April 1, but it has been delayed this year due to the formation of a new government in Punjab.

On the occasion, the stakeholders/ representatives of the distilleries gave their suggestions and proposals for the policy.

Bhullar meets transporters

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday met private bus operators and assured them that their genuine demands will be considered sympathetically.

The minister told the delegation that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has accorded extra three months without any penalty for transporters to pay motor taxes and arrears.

The cabinet minister said that the state carriage tax had already been reduced and now the transport operators who had failed to pay the tax have been given much needed succour by the government under the amnesty scheme. On the demand of waiver of 10% social security cess on vehicle tax, the minister said the matter was with the finance department and he would approach it in this regard.