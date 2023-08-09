No air travel, luxury hotels for babus on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

In a move to enforce austerity measures, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday issued a directive that prohibits officers from travelling by air and staying in luxury hotels during their Delhi tour. In a move to enforce austerity measures, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday issued a directive that prohibits officers from travelling by air and staying in luxury hotels during their Delhi tour. (ANI File Photo)

Earlier, most of the IAS officers serving in Chandigarh preferred air travel while going to Delhi.

This decision comes in the wake of revelations made by RTI activist RK Garg, who exposed the extravagant expenses incurred by the officers of the UT administration, which was published in a section of media.

In a letter addressed to the UT adviser, Purohit emphasised the moral responsibility of officers to ensure prudent utilisation of public funds and avoid unnecessary expenditures.

He stated that it was reported that officers stayed in luxury hotels in Delhi and travelled by business class on commercial flights.

“After consideration of the present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT guest house, Punjab Bhawan or Haryana Bhawan but not in any luxury hotels,” he stated.

RTI data reveals that UT adviser Dharam Pal’s expenses for travel to Delhi and other cities exceeded ₹16 lakh. Among his 32 trips, over 28 were concentrated on the Chandigarh-Delhi route, resulting in an aggregate outstation stay of nearly 121 days, equivalent to approximately four months. Similarly, UT home secretary Nitin Yadav’s expenses for travel to various destinations, including Delhi, amounted to around ₹6.84 lakh.

Garg, who obtained the RTI information, stressed the necessity for a comprehensive audit of officers’ expenditures and proposed the implementation of expenditure caps. He emphasised the importance of ensuring responsible management of public funds.

In response, an officer on the condition of anonymity said all trips were official in nature undertaken for the purpose of attending crucial meetings and conferences concerning matters related to the UT administration. Air travel was chosen as a means to save time, given the officers’ roles as public servants dedicated to fulfilling their responsibilities, he said.

Amidst the soaring prices of tomatoes in the region, Purohit took a significant step on August 3 by excluding tomatoes from the menu at Raj Bhawan. In local retail markets in Chandigarh, tomatoes are being sold at prices as high as ₹250 per kg, with rates ranging from ₹180 to ₹200 per kg at apni mandis (local markets). Purohit’s decision to limit the use of tomatoes is aimed at curbing the escalating prices, and he urged the public to explore temporary alternative options.

