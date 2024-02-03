 Punjab guv Banwarilal Purohit resigns, also quits as Chandigarh administrator - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns, also quits as Chandigarh administrator

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns, also quits as Chandigarh administrator

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 03, 2024 02:47 PM IST

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he cited ‘personal reasons and certain other commitments.’

In a sudden development, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday announced his resignation from the post, also stepping down as the Administrator of the Union territory (UT) of Chandigarh, the joint capital of the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Banwarilal Purohit (HT File Photo)
Banwarilal Purohit (HT File Photo)



“Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige,” his letter read.

Purohit, a former leader of both the Congress and the BJP, also held gubernatorial posts in Assam, Meghalaya (additional charge) and Tamil Nadu.

On August 31, 2021, he took charge as Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

