Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns, also quits as Chandigarh administrator

In a sudden development, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday announced his resignation from the post, also stepping down as the Administrator of the Union territory (UT) of Chandigarh, the joint capital of the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Banwarilal Purohit (HT File Photo)

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he cited ‘personal reasons and certain other commitments.’

“Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige,” his letter read.

Purohit, a former leader of both the Congress and the BJP, also held gubernatorial posts in Assam, Meghalaya (additional charge) and Tamil Nadu.

On August 31, 2021, he took charge as Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator.