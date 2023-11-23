close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab governor calls 2-day winter session from Nov 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 08:28 AM IST

The two-day winter session has been convened by the governor after the state government sent a recommendation to him regarding the same

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has convened the winter session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (File)
The two-day winter session has been convened by the governor after the state government sent a recommendation to him regarding the same.

“The 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha has been summoned by the governor of Punjab to meet for its fifth session on Tuesday (November 28, 2023) at 2 pm,” said Vidhan Sabha secretary Ram Lok Khatana in a press release on Wednesday.

The state cabinet had on Monday decided to send a recommendation to Purohit for convening the session from November 28. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had told reporters that the session would be held on November 28 and 29. He said several important bills would be tabled in the House during the upcoming session.

Three money bills — the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, — are expected to be tabled in the winter session. The cabinet, in its meeting, had also granted approval to the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state.

