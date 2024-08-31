Punjab governor & CM visit Golden Temple, both eye growth for state

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Golden Temple and paid obeisance with their families. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Golden Temple and paid obeisance with their families. (HT File)

Mann welcomed the new governor and expressed hope that the state would benefit from his rich administrative experience. He envisioned that both would work within their jurisdictions and ensure that Punjab witnesses overall growth.

Notably, Mann did not share good relations with former Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit. He had resigned from the post of Punjab governor and administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh on February 3, citing “personal reasons”. Later, he claimed that he had resigned thinking that “may be the CM (Bhagwant Mann) does not want him (to continue).” Purohit was engaged in a confrontation with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for most part of his nearly three-year-long tenure. AAP leaders, including cabinet ministers, had repeatedly accused Purohit of acting as “agent” of the BJP-led central government, whereas the governor insisted that he was only discharging his constitutional duty.

Governor Kataria hailed the pious land and said that the life and philosophy of great Sikh gurus has since ages inspired the humanity for selfless service. “I have asked the almighty to give me strength and help discharge my duties selflessly for the development of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Both the leaders also paid homage to the great martyrs at Jallianwala Bagh memorial and said that this place will always inspire the younger generations for selfless service of nation.

The leaders also said that they would render their respective duties well for the welfare of the people of the state.

Besides, Governor Kataria’s meeting with senior officials soon after joining office had also raised eyebrows with the Opposition turning it into an issue.

Also, the monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly will begin on Monday.