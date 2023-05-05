Curbing drug abuse in state need of the hour: Punjab governor

An event was held to commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of former President of India Giani Zail Singh and 300th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Ludhiana. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit attending an event in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Fuelling Punjabis to become forerunners of India’s success, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, while addressing the event, said curbing drug abuse in state is need of the hour for a flourished Punjab.

On the occasion, the Punjab governor also praised the former President of India Giani Zail Singh.

Recalling his association with Giani Zail Singh, he said, “Zail Singh is widely regarded as an exceptional leader who made valuable contributions to the nation during his tenure. He was charismatic leader with spotless character, and would meet everyone with zero arrogance despite the positions he had held.”

Meanwhile, paying tribute to Jassa Singh Ramgharia on his birth anniversary, Purohit said, “It is important to celebrate a historical figure like Jassa Singh Ramgharia because his life and achievements continue to inspire and motivate us to this day. He was the legendary Sikh warrior, who not only fought for his people but also made significant contributions to the development of Sikh community in general. It is not just his legacy that we are celebrating today, but also his unparalleled courage, unwavering determination and the indomitable spirit.”

Further appealing people of Punjab to uphold legacy of both legends and emulate the values they stood for, in personal and professional lives, the governor said, “It is a day of great significance for us as we celebrate the contributions of two great personalities who have left an indelible mark on the history of India.They have played an important role in shaping the history of Punjab and now it is your turn to continue to contribute to its growth and development. Continue being pillars of this society, promoting peace and harmony, and contributing to the growth and development of the region.”

“Let us honor his life and continue to work towards the betterment of our community and nation”he added.

The event was attended by Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet Singh, union cabinet minister.