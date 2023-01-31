Punjab governor to tour border districts from Wednesday

Chandigarh

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit will commence his two-day tour of border districts of Punjab on Wednesday.

Purohit is scheduled to visit Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar on Wednesday and Fazilka and Ferozepur on Thursday, according to official sources.

The governor will interact with sarpanches (village heads) and other prominent local residents of the districts and take feedback from people on problems being faced by them.

He will be accompanied by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

During his last visit to border districts in September 2022 to take stock of the security situation, Purohit had expressed concern over rampant illegal mining and drugs, arms, ammunition and currency being pushed from across the Indo-Pak border into the country.

He had also issued directions to officials to keep a hawk eye over illegal mining near the border. The governor’s remarks had riled the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they provided ammunition to the opposition parties to target its government in the state.