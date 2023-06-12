Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt to hold heritage festivals to showcase rich culture of Punjab

Govt to hold heritage festivals to showcase rich culture of Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday said the state government will hold heritage festivals to showcase the rich culture of the state.

She said 22 heritage fairs and festivals will be held throughout the year with an aim of turning the state into ‘rangla’ Punjab.

She said ‘Teeyan’ festival will be held in Sangrur, Maghi festival in Muktsar, Baba Farid Aagman in Faridkot, Inquilab festival in SBS Nagar, Baisakhi fair in Bathinda, heritage festival in Patiala, Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib, Doon festival highlighting the culture and cuisine of Malwa at Mansa, Punjab Handicraft festival at Fazilka and Equestrian fair in Jalandhar.

Military literature festival will be organised at Chandigarh while the rivers fair in Pathankot and Sufi festival in Malerkotla, she said in an official statement.

The minister further said a ‘Nihang Olympics’ will be initiated at Anandpur Sahib while ‘Dara Singh Chhinjh Olympics’ in district Tarn Taran, where the winner will receive a cash prize and the title of ‘Rustame-e-Punjab’ from the state government.

Additionally, annual adventure sports will be initiated in Ropar and Pathankot.

The minister announced the first ‘Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa Josh’ festival’ will be held in Gurdaspur which will highlight the bravery of Punjabis.

In January, the Rangla Punjab festival will be held in Amritsar, showcasing all aspects of Punjabi culture, with participation from notable novelists and poets.

The festival will include dishes of Punjab, colourful cultural programmes, and displays of Punjab’s arts and crafts, she said.

