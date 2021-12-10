Punjab govt approves 4-laning of Patiala-Sirhind road

The Punjab government has approved the four-laning of Mata Gujri Marg, also known as the killer stretch, from Patiala to Sirhind. The total stretch of 29km will be widened at a cost of ₹119.6 crores.

State public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla said the work on the 29km stretch, to be widened at a cost of ₹119.6 crore, will start soon. The 8km stretch from Patiala to Baran has already been four-laned.

“A new steel structured bridge has been proposed over the Bhakhra canal. A total of ₹109.38 crore will be spent on the road, whereas the steel bridge on Bhakhra canal will cost ₹10.22 crore,” the minister said.

Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.

“Patiala-Chamkaur Sahib is not only an important route for social, business purpose, but it’s a religious route also as it connects Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara at Chamkaur Sahib,” he said.