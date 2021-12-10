Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt approves 4-laning of Patiala-Sirhind road
chandigarh news

Punjab govt approves 4-laning of Patiala-Sirhind road

State public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla said the work on the 29km stretch, to be widened at a cost of 119.6 crore, will start soon
Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.
Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government has approved the four-laning of Mata Gujri Marg, also known as the killer stretch, from Patiala to Sirhind. The total stretch of 29km will be widened at a cost of 119.6 crores.

State public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla said the work on the 29km stretch, to be widened at a cost of 119.6 crore, will start soon. The 8km stretch from Patiala to Baran has already been four-laned.

“A new steel structured bridge has been proposed over the Bhakhra canal. A total of 109.38 crore will be spent on the road, whereas the steel bridge on Bhakhra canal will cost 10.22 crore,” the minister said.

Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.

“Patiala-Chamkaur Sahib is not only an important route for social, business purpose, but it’s a religious route also as it connects Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara at Chamkaur Sahib,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out