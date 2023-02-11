Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt being run by Kejriwal, says Sukhbir Badal

Punjab govt being run by Kejriwal, says Sukhbir Badal

Published on Feb 11, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday said that the state government in Punjab is being run by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressing a party meeting at Gurdwara Manji Sahib (Alamgir Sahib) in village Alamgir in Ludhiana on Saturday.
SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressing a party meeting at Gurdwara Manji Sahib (Alamgir Sahib) in village Alamgir in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday said that the state government in Punjab is being run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is “just a pawn in his hands.” Badal was in Ludhiana to attend a meeting with party workers at Alamgir Sahib Gurdwara.

Badal stated that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and that government is being controlled by Arvind Kejriwal, and not Bhagwant Mann. He said that the state is going in the wrong direction and there is no real government in place.

Badal also alleged that various scandals are being exposed one after the other. He accused AAP government of having no vision for Punjab, while adding that AAP was misleading the people.

“AAP government has done a scam of around 600-700 crore with the excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate is catching them one by one and they will be exposed. Corruption and scams are openly going on. Money is being collected for Arvind Kejriwal.”

16 lakh forms filled for release of SIkh prisoners: Dhami

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that so far more than 16 lakh forms have been filled under SGPC’s signature campaign, seeking release of Sikh prisoners. Dhami said this after a joint meeting of the SGPC and SAD, which was also attended by SAD president Sukbir Badal.

He said in order to accelerate this initiative, a strategy has been drawn up to hold events at the village level from February 18.

Badal asked the present SGPC members, Akali leaders, women and youth SAD workers to ensure maximum participation of the people in villages in SGPC’s signature campaign.

