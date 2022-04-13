Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms
Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs).
This move is aimed at allowing the parents to have option for buying books from any prescribed shops in the vicinity of their place of residence, according to an official release.
It said the parents of students were earlier unduly harassed by the school managements to buy books from a particular shop. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had recently ordered the private schools not to compel the parents to buy books and uniforms from any specific shop.
Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders. These teams will verify the list of shops by conducting random inspections and any violations found would be strictly dealt with, revealed the minister while personally monitoring the complaints.
Hayer further ordered the district regulatory bodies headed by the deputy commissioners to act on complaints against private schools. The minister said that it has been brought to his notice despite strict instructions from the chief minister; some private schools were grossly violating these orders. He said that such defaulter schools would soon face stern action for flouting directions and asked them to comply with orders in the letter and spirit.
-
Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.
-
To reform prisoners, Gayatri Mantra, Mahamrityunjaya mantra to be played in Naini Jail
In a bid to help inmates reform and motivate them to follow the right path, 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjay mantra' would also be played at Naini Central Jail. Naini Central Jail lodges around 4,500 inmates, including convicted and under-trials. Many of them are in jail for heinous crimes, including murders, loots, rapes and smuggling. Many Muslim prisoners are observing Ramzan fast and are given dates, sugar, milk and lemon for breaking their fast.
-
Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
-
Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
-
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics