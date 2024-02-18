 Punjab govt disbursed ₹25 crore under maternity benefit scheme - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt disbursed 25 crore under maternity benefit scheme

Punjab govt disbursed 25 crore under maternity benefit scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 18, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The government provided ₹5,000 in two installments ( ₹3,000 + ₹2,000) to women aged 19 years and above on the birth of their first live child. Additionally, ₹6,000 is given on the birth of a second girl child to contribute to improving the sex ratio.

Under the Matru Vandana Yojana, aimed at enhancing the nutrition and health status of pregnant women and lactating mothers, the Punjab government distbursed 25 crore during the financial year 2023-24, minister for social security, women and child development Dr Baljit Kaur revealed on Saturday.

As many as 52,229 women benefitted from this scheme, it was further stated. The government provided 5,000 in two installments ( 3,000 + 2,000) to women aged 19 years and above on the birth of their first live child. Additionally, 6,000 is given on the birth of a second girl child to contribute to improving the sex ratio.

