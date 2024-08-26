 Punjab govt doctors to go on statewide strike from September 9 - Hindustan Times
Punjab govt doctors to go on statewide strike from September 9

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has been called to attend a meeting with the administrative secretary, department of health and family welfare on August 27, to discuss their outstanding demands

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has announced indefinite suspension of services across all public healthcare facilities in the state starting September 9 over delayed promotions and pending 6th Pay Commission arrears, among other demands.

The detailed plan of action will be announced on August 28.

While welcoming the government’s decision to recruit 400 regular medical officers after a gap of four years, the association has urged the state to ensure that such recruitment drives be held annually.

The PCMSA is also skeptical of assurances given by health minister Dr Balbir Singh on providing adequate security personnel at all 24x7 centres across the state by the end of this month.

The association has been called to attend a meeting with the administrative secretary, department of health and family welfare on August 27, to discuss their outstanding demands.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt doctors to go on statewide strike from September 9
© 2024 HindustanTimes
