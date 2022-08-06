Punjab govt launches peer support network to help drug addicts in 19 jails
: The Punjab jails department in partnership with the special task force against drugs on Friday launched a peer support network for inmates with substance use disorder in 19 Punjab prisons.
Cabinet minister for jails Harjot Singh Bains said these 19 prisons cater to more than 95% of the addict prisoners and the peer support network will be extended to the rest of the 6 jails in near future.
He said that peer support network will be established in association with Narcotics Anonymous (NA)- an international non-profit society for helping men and women to tackle drug abuse.
The minister said that peer support meetings in jails have been launched by various teams of NA with about 1,540 inmates attending these in 19 jails. He said that each team of NA consists of 4-5 volunteers, who will hold the meetings in 19 shortlisted jails for a few days every week.
He said that frequency of meetings will be increased once the number of attendees who are willing to join peer support network rises.
Bains said that the volunteers of NA are organising meetings in jails without charging any fees.
He said that peer support is one of the 3 essential pillars of Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) model i.e. medication, peer support and counselling. ENDS
-
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
-
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
-
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
-
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
-
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics