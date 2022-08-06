Punjab govt launches peer support network to help drug addicts in 19 jails

: The Punjab jails department in partnership with the special task force against drugs on Friday launched a peer support network for inmates with substance use disorder in 19 Punjab prisons.

Cabinet minister for jails Harjot Singh Bains said these 19 prisons cater to more than 95% of the addict prisoners and the peer support network will be extended to the rest of the 6 jails in near future.

He said that peer support network will be established in association with Narcotics Anonymous (NA)- an international non-profit society for helping men and women to tackle drug abuse.

The minister said that peer support meetings in jails have been launched by various teams of NA with about 1,540 inmates attending these in 19 jails. He said that each team of NA consists of 4-5 volunteers, who will hold the meetings in 19 shortlisted jails for a few days every week.

He said that frequency of meetings will be increased once the number of attendees who are willing to join peer support network rises.

Bains said that the volunteers of NA are organising meetings in jails without charging any fees.

He said that peer support is one of the 3 essential pillars of Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) model i.e. medication, peer support and counselling. ENDS