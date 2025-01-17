Punjab govt misleading SC on Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health, say farmers

Protesting farmers on Thursday accused the Punjab government of misleading the Supreme Court on the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 last. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressing the media at the Shambhu border in Patiala on Thursday. (PTI)

Accusing the government of selectively presenting some biomarkers to the SC, the farmer leaders, while addressing a press conference at the Khanauri border, said the Punjab government should ‘avoid’ giving half information.

The reaction came a day after Punjab government submitted a report in the SC that Dallewal’s health was stable.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, “Only those parameters of fasting leader, Dallewal, which takes time to deteriorate, have been presented in the apex court. The parameters, especially blood ketone levels, which have already rose to alarming levels, were not presented in the court.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, initially submitted that Dallewal’s health parameters were “improving,” citing a report from the medical board overseeing his condition. This prompted Justice Kant to express scepticism, questioning how a person fasting for over 49 days could show signs of improvement. Sibal subsequently clarified that the term “improving” was a misstatement and that Dallewal’s condition was stable rather than improving.

Kohar said that Dallewal was weighed today after a long time, and it was found that he had lost nearly 20.5kg – a loss of 23.5% of his body weight since starting fast-unto-death. Kohar said Dallewal weighed 66.4 kg on Thursday. A resident doctor of Government Rajindra Hospital, who was on duty at the protest site, on Thursday, has also confirmed the weight loss.

Kohar said Dallewal’s body weight was 86.9 kg when he started his fast-unto-death last year.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said, “Dallewal’s body is not tolerating normal water owing to acute starvation. He has been continuously vomiting over the past two days.”

Later in the evening, retired senior cops Jaskaran Singh and Narinder Bhargav, who have been holding talks with protesting farmer leaders on behalf of Punjab government, met Dallewal.