Punjab govt moves to boost trader security amid extortion concerns

Amid traders’ rising concerns over threat and ransom calls by gangsters, the state government on Thursday said it will step up security, and improve coordination between police and trader bodies. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema chaired a meeting with traders in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT File)

At a meeting chaired by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and attended by DGP Gaurav Yadav, district police chiefs were directed to stay in regular touch with the Punjab State Traders Commission and local trade committees.

Police officers were asked to attend traders’ meetings at district and constituency levels so complaints can be addressed immediately. District police will also send regular reports on action taken directly to the DGP’s office.

Cheema said information shared by traders will be kept confidential and officers will be responsible for ensuring the safety of informants. He urged traders to come forward without fear or hesitation.

DGP Yadav asked the trader commission and committees to act as a link between the police and the business community, stating that timely information helped police act quickly.

“You must serve as the eyes and ears of the police force to deepen traders’ trust in the authorities at the grassroots level, thereby bolstering overall security. The police operate under a highly effective standard protocol, and the success rate of resolving cases is exceptionally high when actionable information is received in a timely manner,” he said.

The DGP also advised traders not to spread unverified rumours.