Punjab govt plans to shift Mohali medical college
The Punjab government is apparently considering to shift the newly setup medical college in Mohali to a “better” site, citing lack of land availability for expansion.
The development comes even as classes for the first batch, which is already running late, are set to begin in a few days. The college -- named Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences -- was set up during the previous Congress government in the buildings of the existing Mohali civil hospital, Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) and a training institute of the health department.
While the civil hospital is to be eventually shifted to Sector 66, Mohali, the other two offices have been moved to the Punjab School Education Board building.
However, it is learnt that the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is not happy with the college site, as it finds the 10-acre land available in the vicinity not adequate to expand it in future. According to the previous plan, the medical college was to be further expanded to Jujhar Nagar, which is around two kilometres from the present site. The health minister, who recently visited the college, reportedly expressed displeasure over the site selection.
“Since, we could not get the exact chunk of land that was supposed to be available for the project, the government is thinking to get some alternative land for the project where a state-of-the-art medical college can be set up,” a senior government functionary in the medical education department said, while wishing to remain anonymous.
The ₹300-crore project was sanctioned in 2012 during the Shiromani Akali Dal regime under the central-state shared funding in the ratio of 60:40. The institute will start with 100 MBBS seats, which will be eventually upgraded to 220 seats. College principal Dr Bhavneet Bhatti said all 100 students have been filled for the first batch.
The AAP’s state legislator from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, reasoned that the college site is just next to a landfill, because of which even he was pushing for it to be shifted elsewhere. An insider in the medical education department said a site near the upcoming Medicity in New Chandigarh is being considered as the alternative.
Kulwant’s predecessor and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress, who was instrumental in clearing the land for the project, said the previous government had made 35 acres available for it. “When already crores have been spent on the project and the first session is set to begin after getting all necessary approvals, why does the new government want to shift the college now? We won’t let it happen,” said Sidhu.
Health and medical education minister Dr Vijay Singla was not available for comment despite repeated attempts on texts and calls. His phone was picked up by his secretary once, who said the minister was busy and would get back. All calls and texts made thereafter went unanswered.
Police yet to give nod to MNS’ Aurangabad rally
Mumbai While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is determined to hold a rally at Aurangabad on May 1, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi too is gearing up to show its strength. The MNS is going ahead with its plan. Bala Nandgaonkar also said the opposition to the rally was uncalled for. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will travel from Pune to Aurangabad on April 30 by road for the rally.
Mask up: Uddhav Thackeray's advice as Maharashtra sees Covid surge
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government may bring back the mask mandate at least in crowded places in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India. The health minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the active cases count of Maharashtra still stood below 1,000, while the number of cases per million was far less than in other states.
Elgar Parishad case: Jyoti Jagtap files for discharge
Mumbai: Jyoti Jagtap, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for her purported involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, on Wednesday filed for discharge citing a lack of evidence against her. The NIA claimed that Jagtap, arrested in September 2021, was a member of Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of banned CPI (Maoist) and propagated Naxal activities and Maoist ideology, and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.
Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas. The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune. The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two. During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers.
HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12. The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.
