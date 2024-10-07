Punjab govt promises to ensure adequate DAP supply

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian assured the farmers’ unions on Monday that the procurement of paddy crop will commence from Monday and the state government is committed to ensure adequate supply of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) to facilitate the smooth sowing of Rabi crops. Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian assured the farmers’ unions on Monday that the procurement of paddy crop will commence from Monday and the state government is committed to ensure adequate supply of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) to facilitate the smooth sowing of Rabi crops. (HT File)

The minister also announced that 2.50 lakh metric tons of DAP fertiliser has been allocated for October to meet the demands of the Rabi season. The state has already received 22,204 tonnes of DAP from this allocation, with an additional 15,000 metric tonne in transit.

The state has already received around 1.77 lakh tones DAP so far, various phosphatic substitutes equivalent to 51,612 tonnes of DAP has also been received till date making a total availability of 2.27 lakh tones.

Heading a state-level meeting along with the top-brass of the Punjab government including chief secretary Anurag Verma, special chief secretary agriculture KAP Sinha, principal secretary food civil supplies and consumer affairs Vikas Garg, MD Markfed Girish Dayalan and intelligence chief RK Jaiswal at Punjab Bhawan here, Khudian reaffirmed that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers.

Addressing the concerns of the farmers’ unions represented by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Harmeet Singh Kadian and Raminder Singh, the agriculture minister assured that 60% of DAP would be allocated to cooperative societies, while the remaining 40% would go to fertiliser dealers. He categorically stated that black-marketing or tagging of any product with DAP and other fertilisers would not be tolerated. He urged farmer leaders to report any such incidents to ensure strict action against the offenders.