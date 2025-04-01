Punjab govt provided over 55k jobs in 36 months: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said his government has provided over 55,000 government jobs to youth in the state during its 36-month tenure. Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to over 700 newly recruited teachers, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated them and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties sincerely. (HT Photo)

Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to over 700 newly recruited teachers, Mann congratulated them and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties sincerely.

The CM said that focus has been laid on imparting quality education to the youth due to which several path-breaking initiatives have been taken. He reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department. Mann said that a fool-proof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these more than 55,000 jobs have been challenged so far in any court, adding the jobs have been given on the basis of merit.

Mann said that the state government has been sending the teachers abroad and even to prestigious national institutes to improve their teaching skills and this will enhance the rate of admissions in the government schools.

Exhorting the teachers to play a major role in ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ by making the students aware about the menace of drugs, the CM said that the teachers are the nation builders, and they must inspire the youth to channelise their energy to fight against drugs. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains was also present.