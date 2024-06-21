 Punjab govt reopens silk seed centre in Dalhousie - Hindustan Times
Punjab govt reopens silk seed centre in Dalhousie

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2024 05:10 AM IST

An initial installment of ₹14 lakh has been approved for this centre, which will enable preparation of silk seed grains starting in September and it will be provided to farmers at affordable prices, says horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Punjab’s only silk seed grainage centre in Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh), which had remained closed for the past 15 years, was reopened on Friday. Horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited the centre for a review and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Punjab horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra
He stated, “Previous dispensations neglected this valuable asset of the state. An initial installment of 14 lakh has been approved for this centre, which will enable preparation of silk seed grains starting in September and it will be provided to farmers at affordable prices.”

He informed that Dalhousie’s environment is suitable for silk seed production. Reopening of the centre will directly benefit about 1,500 farmers of Punjab’s Kandi area. He added that farmers of the districts of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Ropar will get the benefit.

The cabinet minister noted that previously the department provided silk seeds to silkworm rearers from Central Silk Board centres, but with the reopening of this facility in Dalhousie, the Punjab government will be able to produce its own silk seeds which will be provided at reduced transportation costs. It will boost silk production in the state, the minister said.

During this visit, the minister was accompanied by horticulture deputy director Hardeep Singh, development officer Jatinder Kumar, manager Avtar Singh, sericulture promotion officer Sukhveer Singh and other officials.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt reopens silk seed centre in Dalhousie
