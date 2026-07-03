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    Punjab: Govt schoolteacher held for seeking bribe to award psychometric tests contract

    The accused, Paramjit Singh, a science master, is posted at the office of the district education officer (secondary), Kapurthala

    Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 8:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
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    The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday apprehended a government schoolteacher for allegedly demanding bribe from an Amritsar-based firm to allot a contract for girl students’ psychometric tests.

    A Punjab Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Satinder Bir Singh, a retired district education officer on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line. (Shutterstock)
    A Punjab Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Satinder Bir Singh, a retired district education officer on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line. (Shutterstock)

    The accused, Paramjit Singh, a science master, is posted at the office of the district education officer (secondary), Kapurthala.

    The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has allocated over 6.56 crore to all districts for conducting these tests for girl students to help them discover their strengths and aptitudes.

    A bureau spokesperson said arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Satinder Bir Singh, a retired district education officer on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

    Satinder alleged that after retirement, he had started a company named “Edurise Enterprise” in Amritsar to conduct psychometric tests for school students.

    The complainant submitted his company’s file to the district education officer (secondary), Kapurthala, seeking approval to conduct tests for 187 girl students studying in 14 government schools under Bholath block for academic session 2025-26.

    “Thereafter, accused Paramjit Singh allegedly demanded a bribe of 200 per girl student, which was later reduced to 150 per girl student, in the name of the district education officer,” the spokesperson said, adding that the government pays 700 per girl student for the said test.

    “According to the recordings submitted by the complainant, the allegations against the accused were found to be true. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Jalandhar,” the bureau said. The role of other suspected officer/employees will also be examined during the investigation of the case, it added.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Govt Schoolteacher Held For Seeking Bribe To Award Psychometric Tests Contract
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Govt Schoolteacher Held For Seeking Bribe To Award Psychometric Tests Contract
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