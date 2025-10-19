Punjab govt suspends DIG Bhullar two days after his arrest in graft case

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended Ropar range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, two days after his arrest for allegedly demanding an ₹8 lakh bribe from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, Akash Batta.

The 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was apprehended from his office in Mohali on October 16 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central probe agency had simultaneously arrested Bhullar’s ‘middleman’ Krishanu and raided the officer’s private residence in Sector 40.

The formal suspension orders were issued by the state home department on Saturday, invoking provisions of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules.

“As reported by the Director General of Police, Punjab, vide letter no. 9073/CB-2 dated October 18, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range, Ropar, has been arrested in FIR No. RC0052025A0019 dated 16.10.2025 under Section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, PS CBI ACB, Chandigarh,” reads the official order.

The order further read, “As per Rule 3(2) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, a member of the service who is detained in official custody, whether on a criminal charge or otherwise, for a period longer than forty-eight hours, shall be deemed to have been suspended by the Government concerned under this rule. In pursuance of the said Rule, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, IPS, is hereby deemed to be suspended.”

Bhullar is presently in judicial custody till October 30.

During searches at his residence, the CBI seized ₹7.50 crore in cash and 2.50 kg of gold jewellery.

It also recovered 26 luxury watches, including brands such as Rolex and Rado, documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties held in the names of family members and suspected benami entities, locker keys, and details of multiple bank accounts, four firearms, along with 100 live cartridges.

From Bhullar’s farmhouse in Samrala, the CBI sleuths found 108 bottles of liquor, ₹15.70 lakh cash, and 17 live cartridges.

A middleman identified as Kirshanu was also arrested, and the CBI sleuths recovered ₹21 lakh from him.

CBI seals bank accounts, lockers

Sources in the CBI confirmed that the agency has sealed all the bank accounts of Bhullar and his family members. The agency has also launched an investigation into properties purchased by his extended family, relatives, and close associates.

The CBI has directed banks to freeze lockers held by Bhullar and his family members. These lockers are expected to be opened and searched in the presence of family members post Diwali, with the entire process being video recorded, officials privy to the development said, pleading anonymity.

He added that an extensive analysis of Bhullar’s assets has already been initiated, and investigators are scrutinizing immovable properties, high-value transactions, and potential ‘benami’ holdings.

“The agency is also trying to establish the funds trail and ascertain whether disproportionate assets were acquired through corrupt means,” another senior CBI officer added, pleading anonymity.

Foreign trips under scanner

CBI officials further added that Bhullar’s recent foreign visits are also being examined as part of the larger investigation. “The agency suspects that some of these trips may have been financed through unaccounted money. Overseas visits made by Bhullar in the past few years are being verified for purpose, duration, and expenditure,” an official added.