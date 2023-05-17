No plans to arrest Sukhpal Singh Khaira: Punjab tells high court

The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira is not an accused in May 11 criminal case registered in Bholath and there are no plans to arrest him. The state’s response came to a plea from the Congress leader, in which he had submitted that after appearing before the governor in a case of sexual assault case against a sitting cabinet minister, non-bailable offence was added in a criminal case in which he was an accused. (File photo)

He had further said he was granted anticipatory bail by the Kapurthala additional sessions judge on May 12 in the said FIR but has come across another criminal case registered on May 11, in which he feared that he could be arrested. The FIR in question has not been uploaded but other FIRs are available online, he had informed the court, adding that the FIR had not been uploaded deliberately so that he could be arrested, when he joins a probe in the earlier FIR.

Responding to the allegations, additional advocate general, Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, had told the court that FIR no. 30 could not be uploaded due to some technical glitch. The FIR is under investigation and as of now there is no such contemplation to arrest the petitioner in the said FIR. Also, as of now, he is not an accused, he had informed the court.

In view of this, the court of justice Raj Mohan Singh posted the matter for further hearing on July 11 and observed that in view of state’s submissions, no order was warranted at this stage.