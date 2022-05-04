Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann

Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater.

Currently, farmers in the state are getting minimum support price (MSP) for only wheat and paddy crops and the government is also purchasing only these two crops. The other crops are being purchased by private traders.

“Our government will purchase maize, sunflower, moong and bajra crops at MSP and at the government’s own expenses. Even if we have to sell these crops to any country, we will not let farmers suffer,” said Mann while addressing a gathering of farmers of his native village Satoj in Sangrur.

Mann was in Satoj to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR) in the upcoming kharif season. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.

Under the DSR technique, the seeds are sown in the field directly rather than transplanting seedlings.

The state government has already announced to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt DSR technique, which results in less use of water in paddy cultivation.

‘Satoj must set example by using DSR’

Calling upon the farmers of Satoj, Mann said that they must set an example for the entire Punjab by sowing paddy on maximum area with DSR method.

Mann said that it is the need of the hour that our farmers must switch from traditional paddy transplantation to the advanced technology of DSR.

“Try it first and then you will tell your relatives about it. Only by going this way, we will be able to leave water for the next generation.

Otherwise, only the name of Punjab will remain. River water has been contaminated and ground water is depleting. We have to save Punjab’s water, drinking water, rivers’ water and groundwater,” said Mann.

The CM also assured the farmers that during the tenure of their government, they will be getting superior quality of fertilisers, and pesticides.

Govt to resume coal supply from allotted mine

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann said that there will be no shortage of electricity supply as their government is going to resume mining of coal from Punjab’s allotted mine in Jharkhand which was shut since 2015.

“I will inaugurate this mine in this month to ensure regular supply of coal,” said Mann.

