Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann
Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater.
Currently, farmers in the state are getting minimum support price (MSP) for only wheat and paddy crops and the government is also purchasing only these two crops. The other crops are being purchased by private traders.
“Our government will purchase maize, sunflower, moong and bajra crops at MSP and at the government’s own expenses. Even if we have to sell these crops to any country, we will not let farmers suffer,” said Mann while addressing a gathering of farmers of his native village Satoj in Sangrur.
Mann was in Satoj to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR) in the upcoming kharif season. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.
Under the DSR technique, the seeds are sown in the field directly rather than transplanting seedlings.
The state government has already announced to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt DSR technique, which results in less use of water in paddy cultivation.
‘Satoj must set example by using DSR’
Calling upon the farmers of Satoj, Mann said that they must set an example for the entire Punjab by sowing paddy on maximum area with DSR method.
Mann said that it is the need of the hour that our farmers must switch from traditional paddy transplantation to the advanced technology of DSR.
“Try it first and then you will tell your relatives about it. Only by going this way, we will be able to leave water for the next generation.
Otherwise, only the name of Punjab will remain. River water has been contaminated and ground water is depleting. We have to save Punjab’s water, drinking water, rivers’ water and groundwater,” said Mann.
The CM also assured the farmers that during the tenure of their government, they will be getting superior quality of fertilisers, and pesticides.
Govt to resume coal supply from allotted mine
Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann said that there will be no shortage of electricity supply as their government is going to resume mining of coal from Punjab’s allotted mine in Jharkhand which was shut since 2015.
“I will inaugurate this mine in this month to ensure regular supply of coal,” said Mann.
-
SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The State Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu. The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage 'jihad' against India.
-
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
-
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
-
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
-
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated. Thane Municipal Corporation is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed. In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group.
