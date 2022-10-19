Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab grants conditional approval to cattle fairs, interstate movement

Punjab grants conditional approval to cattle fairs, interstate movement

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:50 AM IST

The GoM comprising cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Laljit Singh Bhullar was told by the Punjab animal husbandry department that no fresh cases of lumpy skin disease were reported in the state in the near past

The group of ministers (GoM) monitoring the ongoing relief work to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Punjab on Tuesday gave conditional approval to interstate cattle movement and holding cattle fairs in the state. (REUTERS picture for representational purpose)
The group of ministers (GoM) monitoring the ongoing relief work to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Punjab on Tuesday gave conditional approval to interstate cattle movement and holding cattle fairs in the state. (REUTERS picture for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The group of ministers (GoM) monitoring the ongoing relief work to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Punjab on Tuesday gave conditional approval to interstate cattle movement and holding cattle fairs in the state.

The GoM comprising cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Laljit Singh Bhullar, which held a review meeting here, was told by the animal husbandry department that no fresh cases of lumpy skin disease were reported in the state in the near past, and ban on cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement could be revoked following few measures.

It gave approval to hold cattle fairs and interstate cattle movement on the condition that the cattle involved in such activities should be vaccinated and traders or farmers should carry the vaccination certificate ith them.

The department was asked to issue fresh guidelines and depute veterinary doctors at cattle fairs. Ban was revoked on all the semen production stations, except cattle semen unit of Nabha semen station, where sample tested positive for the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out