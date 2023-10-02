Punjab GST revenue up 18% in 6 months of 2023-24 financial year

Punjab has reported an 18% year-on-year increase in the gross goods and services tax (GST) in the first six months of 2023-24 financial year. The GST collection has gone up by 9% year-on-year in the month of September, increasing to ₹ 1,866 crore this year from ₹ 1,710 crore in 2022-23. (File)

The post-settlement GST revenue stood at ₹10,869 crore during the April-September period this year, up from ₹9,215 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2022-23, according to indirect tax data posted by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office on X on Sunday.

The post-settlement GST is cumulative of the goods and services tax revenue of the state and SGST portion of the integrated goods and services tax (IGST). During the same period, the pre-settlement GST revenue is ₹4,216 crore, which is 10% higher than the collection of ₹3,846 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal.

The GST collection has gone up by 9% year-on-year in the month of September, increasing to ₹1,866 crore this year from ₹1,710 crore in 2022-23. As per the budget estimates, the state has a GST collection target of ₹23,000 crore for the current financial year.

