Punjab guest faculty: 4 months without pay plunge teachers into financial ruin

For nearly 70 guest faculty members diligently serving in government colleges across Punjab, the dawn of the new year brought a stark reality of unpaid dues and deepening despair. Left without salaries since January, these educators, some with over two decades of dedicated service, are now ensnared in a web of severe financial hardship, precarious job security, and a palpable sense of abandonment by the system they have long supported. The situation spans several districts, with faculty affected in Ludhiana, Fazilka, Mansa, Bathinda, Sardargarh, Pojewal, Sunam, and Sangrur, among others. (HT File)

While these teachers continue to mark their attendance daily and contribute to college committees, their teaching workload has drastically diminished ever since the appointment of 1,091 regular professors in September last year. These appointments, which replaced many of the existing guest faculty across colleges, were followed by a statewide protest on October 1, where affected assistant professors demanded fair treatment and clarity on their future.

At Government Ranbir College in Sangrur, a guest faculty member who has been teaching for nine years expressed her frustration. “We have almost no classes to take, but we are still expected to be on campus every day and be part of institutional work. We’ve met MLAs, written petitions, and spoken to principals. All we’ve been given is verbal assurance. There’s no official word from the government,” he said.

The pain runs deeper for those who are sole breadwinners. Another teacher, requesting anonymity, highlighted the grim realities many face. “It’s been four months without pay. How are we supposed to run our households? Some of us have been working in these colleges for 20 years or more. Is this how experience is valued?” she questioned.

Ravinder Singh, a state leader of the Guest Faculty United Front, underscored the irony of the situation. “In the 16 new government colleges, there are 480 sanctioned teaching posts, only 84 have been filled. That leaves 396 vacant positions. If we consider all 64 government colleges in Punjab, 456 posts remain unfilled. The government could have easily adjusted the newly appointed regular teachers on these vacant posts instead of replacing the guest faculty who have served loyally for years.” Sending out a clear warning, Singh added, “If salaries are not disbursed soon, we will be left with no option but to launch another statewide protest.”

When approached, education minister Harjot Singh Bains acknowledged the issue, stating, “We are well aware of the situation and are working on it. Their salaries will be released soon.”

But for now, the wait continues. With each passing day, the delay not only eats into their bank accounts but also chips away at their dignity and trust in the system. For the 70 affected educators, it’s not just about pending pay, it’s about being seen, heard, and treated fairly.