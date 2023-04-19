Provide security to Amritsar publisher: High court to Punjab govt

Asserting that there was no place for “muscle power” even if allegations of desecration of Sikh religious literature are true against an Amritsar publisher, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the home secretary that he be provided with adequate security. The Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File Photo)

The HC bench of justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the March 4 plea of Harbhajan Singh and Satinder Kaur, who are the owners of M/s Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh, a publishing house having its operations near the Golden Temple. Established in 1880, it is stated to be the oldest publishing house of Sikh religious books.

In the plea, they had alleged that some religious leaders, along with their supporters, started a protest outside the shop and threatened the publishers claiming that the firm disrespected Sikh religious material at the printing press. They also alleged that the local administration and police colluded with the protesters.

The HC observed that it appears that on account of the business activities of the petitioners, they are being threatened by hard-line religious groups having no official status. A dharna was held by such elements outside the shop of the petitioners and an incident of firing took place, which is being termed as a case of accidental firing by the police, the court said adding that even though police claimed it was an accident, it also could have caused loss of life and damage to property.

The court said, “...assuming that the petitioners are desecrating religious literature action can only be taken in accordance with the law and not through force and muscle power. Thus, apprehension expressed by the petitioners appears to be genuine.” The HC directed the home secretary to ensure that a “real threat assessment” is carried out and adequate security is provided to the petitioners. It also said that security given to the petitioners be reviewed timely to balance public interest as well as their interest.

The police registered a criminal case against the publisher for hurting religious sentiments and had also claimed that security had been provided. It was also submitted that the dharna had now been lifted. However, the petitioners countered the claims of security cover.