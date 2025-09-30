Punjab & Haryana HC expansion plan: 2 sitting judges to be part of panel

Two sitting judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) will be part of the panel set up by the court to deliberate on the execution of the modified holistic development plan at the present court complex to deal with space crunch and rising traffic congestion. The panel was set up after the HC Bar association, in a general house held on September 22, resolved that the court will not be shifted to Sarangpur or any other alternative site under “any circumstances”. (HT File)

As per the detailed order of a hearing on September 26, two judges will be part of the administrative committee, with the senior judge among them to be the chairperson. Names of the judges will be decided by the chief justice on the administrative side. The panel will have two representatives of the Bar Association and two of the employees association, whose names have to be supplied by October 1. Other members include chief architect and the chief engineer, UT, and registrar, HC building committee. Additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain wILL be Centre’s representative on the panel. The court has directed that the panel should meet once a week with the first meeting on October 9, 2025.

The panel was set up after the HC Bar association, in a general house held on September 22, resolved that the court will not be shifted to Sarangpur or any other alternative site under “any circumstances”. As per the UT, expansion can take place at current site too but area for the same would have to be brought down to 2-3 lakh square metres and further, it would require clearance from UNESCO as the HC is part of the Capitol Complex, which was declared a world heritage site in 2016.