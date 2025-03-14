Menu Explore
Punjab & Haryana high court orders admission of student disqualified during document verification

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Was disqualified at the time of document verification as the provisional tuition fee was deposited from the domestic account of the petitioner’s father instead of his NRI/ NRE account

Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the admission committee, PG-NEET 2024, Haryana, to grant admission to a student under NRI category, who was disqualified at the time of document verification.

In December, the HC had allowed an admission to a girl student under the same category, who also could not deposit fee due to technical issues reported during banking but was otherwise qualified. She was also denied admission for failure to pay the fee in stipulated time. (Shutterstock)
In December, the HC had allowed an admission to a girl student under the same category, who also could not deposit fee due to technical issues reported during banking but was otherwise qualified. She was also denied admission for failure to pay the fee in stipulated time. (Shutterstock)

The HC allowed the petition of student, Paritosh Pannu, who had approached the court seeking directions to the committee and medical education department, Haryana, as his fee could not be deposited due to technical glitches.

In December, the HC had allowed an admission to a girl student under the same category, who also could not deposit fee due to technical issues reported during banking but was otherwise qualified. She was also denied admission for failure to pay the fee in stipulated time.

As per his lawyer, Himanshu Malik, the petitioner was disqualified at the time of document verification as the provisional tuition fee was deposited from the domestic account of the petitioner’s father instead of his NRI/ NRE account.

The petitioner’s father had tried to pay the provisional tuition fee through his NRI/NRE account but on account of technical error, the same could not get through and thus the payment was deposited through the domestic account of the petitioner’s father, the court was told, adding that the petitioner’s father is presently second assistant in the Embassy of Sweden, who was also present at the time of document verification at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences and had offered to pay the fees again through his NRI/ NRE account if they are provided fresh payment link through the online portal of the university. However, the university authorities refused to verify the documents of the student and grant admission.

The HC, while allowing the petition, has granted seven days’ time to the petitioner to deposit the provisional tuition fee through the NRI/ NRE account of his father and directed the university admission committee to extend all possible help to the petitioner to complete the formalities.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
