Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab health department orders to shift staff occupying same seat for 3 years
chandigarh news

Punjab health department orders to shift staff occupying same seat for 3 years

The Punjab health department claimed that the move was taken ensure transparency in its functioning.
The Punjab health department claimed that the move was taken ensure transparency in its functioning.
Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

The Punjab health and family welfare department on Monday directed all the civil surgeons in the state to shift the officials or employees who have been occupying the same seat for at least three years, citing the upcoming festival season besides maintaining transparency.

“It came to notice that many employees have been occupying the same seat in different institutions under the health department for many years. To bring transparency in the functioning of the department, you are directed to immediately shift all the officers/employees posted in your subordinate offices who have been on one seat for three years or more to other seats at the level of your office immediately,” read the orders.

Director (health services) Dr Andesh Kang said, “The festival season is approaching. The civil surgeons can shuffle the staff if the need be. It is their duty to maintain a transparent system.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out