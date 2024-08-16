Punjab health professionals suspend OPD services to protest Kolkata doc’s rape-murder

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday suspended outpatient department (OPD) services at public health-care centres, including Aam Aadmi Clinics, in the state to express solidarity with the agitation for justice following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Doctors holding a protest at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Friday. Outpatient department (OPD) services at all public health-care centres, including Aam Aadmi Clinics, in Punjab were suspended to express solidarity with the agitation for justice following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (HT Photo)

Medical professionals across Punjab are holding sit-ins at health centres, demanding prompt justice for the victim.

The PCMSA has urged the government to not only ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book but also to implement a central protection Act for healthcare professionals.

The association has sought adequate security measures for staff at public healthcare facilities in Punjab.

The protest has hit healthcare services in the state with the medical staff united in their demand for a safe working environment.

The PCMSA said that the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.

The Resident Doctors Association of the Government Medical College in Amritsar announced the suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services, including OPDs, operating theatres and wards, beginning from Friday and continuing until further notice.

Doctors have been staging protests outside Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. (With PTI inputs)