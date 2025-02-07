Punjab hikes relief for landowners affected by 66KV power lines

The Punjab government has announced a hike in the compensation rate for the landowners set to be affected by the laying of 66KV electric supply lines. State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, in a statement, said, “The compensation for persons whose land value depreciated due to the installation of electric supply lines will now be more than double the land value.” The Punjab government has announced a hike in the compensation rate for the landowners set to be affected by the laying of 66KV electric supply lines. (HT File)

Under the new policy, the compensation for the tower base area shall be 200% of the land value. The tower base area is defined as the area enclosed by the four legs of the tower at ground level, with an additional one-metre extension on each side. Previously, this compensation was limited to 85% of the area enclosed solely by the four legs of the tower.