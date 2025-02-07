Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab hikes relief for landowners affected by 66KV power lines

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Under the new policy, the compensation for the tower base area shall be 200% of the land value. The tower base area is defined as the area enclosed by the four legs of the tower at ground level, with an additional one-metre extension on each side.

The Punjab government has announced a hike in the compensation rate for the landowners set to be affected by the laying of 66KV electric supply lines. State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, in a statement, said, “The compensation for persons whose land value depreciated due to the installation of electric supply lines will now be more than double the land value.”

The Punjab government has announced a hike in the compensation rate for the landowners set to be affected by the laying of 66KV electric supply lines. (HT File)
The Punjab government has announced a hike in the compensation rate for the landowners set to be affected by the laying of 66KV electric supply lines. (HT File)

Under the new policy, the compensation for the tower base area shall be 200% of the land value. The tower base area is defined as the area enclosed by the four legs of the tower at ground level, with an additional one-metre extension on each side. Previously, this compensation was limited to 85% of the area enclosed solely by the four legs of the tower.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On