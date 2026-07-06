‘It’s our duty…': Iranian poet calls for Trump's assassination at Ali Khamenei's funeral; video

As Iran mourns the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through week-long funeral processions, anti-America chants are ringing loud. Donald Trump during the "Salute to America" event on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, July 4. (Bloomberg)

On Sunday, thousands of Iranians gathered at a prayer hall in Tehran to mourn the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on February 28. The funeral, delayed due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, was marked by chants and slogans against the United States.

According to the Associated Press, from "death to America" to "death to Israel," the funeral were marked by chants against the Iranian enemies in the current war responsible for the Ayatollah's death.

However, a speech by Iranian poet Mohammad Rasouli at the funeral created a major row, especially in the US. Rasouli, speaking before the prayer reading Sunday, called for the assassination of the US President, Donald Trump. Referring to Trump, he asked, “Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?" adding that the "world is no longer a good place" for the 79-year-old.

“From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump’s murder is our duty,” Mohammad Rasouli said. Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive? The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam? It would be a disgrace if we did not.”

Also read: ‘Ideals can't be killed’: Iran hits back at Trump over ‘one shot’ remark amid Khamenei's funeral

The video of Mohammad Rasouli's remarks went viral on social media. Here's the video: