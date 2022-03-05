Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab HoFF Praveen Kumar stresses on importance to protect forests
Punjab HoFF Praveen Kumar stresses on importance to protect forests

Principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF), Punjab, Praveen Kumar said a joint effort of the public and department was essential to protecting forests
Charing a department meet in Chandigarh, Punjab HoFF Praveen Kumar on importance to protect forests. (HT File)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF), Punjab, Praveen Kumar said a joint effort of the public and department was essential in protecting the forests.

While addressing a meeting of all forest divisional and range officers at Forest Complex, Sector 68, Kumar said modern firefighting equipment, new technologies such as drone cameras and satellite alerts will be used by the department to improve firefighting procedure.

Staff members were urged to form an inter-state committee to prevent fire from entering the forest from the adjoining states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The HoFF also stressed the importance of eco-tourism in forests and called upon people to invest in it as much as possible, so as to create awareness and provide employment.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were chief conservator of forests (Hills), Punjab, Mahavir Singh, conservator of forests, shivalik circle Vishal Chauhan and chief conservator of forests (PBIP) Basanta Raj Kumar.

