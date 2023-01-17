Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab home guards hold protest, demand financial benefits

Punjab home guards hold protest, demand financial benefits

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Home guards of Punjab on Tuesday held a protest at Solkhian toll plaza near Bhagwantpur village in Rupnagar to press for their long-standing demands.

Sub-divisional magistrate Rupnagar said the meeting of the protesters with the officials has been fixed in the chief minister’s office. (HT photo)
Sub-divisional magistrate Rupnagar said the meeting of the protesters with the officials has been fixed in the chief minister’s office. (HT photo)
ByJASPREET SINGH, Patiala

Home guards of the state on Tuesday held a protest at Solkhian toll plaza near Bhagwantpur village in Rupnagar to press for their long-standing demands pertaining to the implementation of 6th Pay Commission and pension or an old-age allowance.

Kanwaljit Singh, president of Punjab Home Guards Association said, “We want the government to implement 6th pay commission and pension for us. The government employees get dearness allowance but we don’t get it. Our elders don’t get pension. It is difficult to survive in such case.”

Manoj Kapila, national president of National Home Guards Association, said, “I have been on service for last 32 years. We were deployed on most sensitive duties. Our home guards were on the forefront during Covid-19. We have submitted many memorandums since 2015 but our demands were always ignored.”

Sanjeev Kalra, special DGP Home Guards, said, “We have already informed the government about the demands of home guards. There are two major demands of the home guards. People who are serving want implementation of pay commission while the retired guards are demanding some kind of pension.”

Harbans Singh, sub-divisional magistrate Rupnagar, said, “The meeting of the protesters with the officials has been fixed in the chief minister’s office.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out