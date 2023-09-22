Punjab: Home minister Amit Shah to visit Ferozepur, Amritsar on September 26

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on September 26 to inaugurate the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s satellite centre before heading to Amritsar to attend the North Zone Council (NZC) meeting. Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on September 26 to inaugurate the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s satellite centre before heading to Amritsar to attend the North Zone Council (NZC) meeting. (HT file photo)

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar announced Shah’s visit to Ferozepur at a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday.

Shah will chair the NZC meeting that will be attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh besides the lieutenant governors of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the Chandigarh administrator along with their delegations. Apart from the security situation, the issue of drug smuggling is expected to figure prominently at the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Youth Congress president Akshay Sharma quit the party to join the BJP at Jakhar’s press meet. Earlier, posting the announcement on social media, Sharma accused the Congress of promoting “sycophancy and incompetence”. His resignation comes over a month after the party appointed Mohit Mohindra, the son of veteran Congress leader and former minister Brahm Mohindra, as the new Punjab Youth Congress president. Mohit’s name was announced by IYC national president BV Srinivas after he got 2.4 lakh votes against Sharma, who got 1.75 lakh votes. Sharma was appointed vice-president of the state unit last month.