Punjab: PSHRC seeks report on hospital lying locked for two years in Samana

The Punjab Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of a Hindustan Times report that the Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) at Samana has been lying locked for the past two years in the absence of doctors, paramedical and sanitation staff. The four-storeyed Mother and Child Care Hospital in Samana in Punjab that has been locked for two years in the absence of staff. (HT file photo)

According to the order by PSHRC chairperson Sant Parkash, the commission has asked the Patiala civil surgeon to furnish a report by the next date of hearing on September 6.

Also read: No staff, Mother and Child Care Hospital in Punjab’s Samana lying locked for last 2 years

On June 29, Hindustan Times had highlighted that the four-storeyed hospital in Samana is equipped with modern facilities but lying locked in the absence of doctors, paramedical and sanitation staff.

The 30-bed hospital has labour rooms, a family planning room, OPDs, a dressing/injection room, a pharmacy, delivery rooms, operation theatres, a nursing station and a baby feeding area.

According to health officials, the then government spent about ₹8 crore on the building and inaugurated it two years ago without providing staff for the facility.

The local health department tried to run the institute with a makeshift arrangement, sourcing staff from the sub-division hospital in Samana but it didn’t last beyond a week.

There is a requirement of at least three gynaecologists, anaesthesiologists, and paediatricians each, with 12 staff nurses and 12 ward attendants. At least 20 sanitation workers, seven lab technicians and four computer operators are also required to run the hospital.

Officials requesting anonymity said that the lift of the hospital has developed fault due to non-utilisation and lack of maintenance.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harmandeep Singh Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts. ...view detail